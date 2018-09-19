Gusts of over 90mph hit Northumberland

Storm Ali has swept into Northumberland, bringing damaging gusts of over 90mph with it.

A top gust of 91.3mph was recorded at the Letham Shank weather station in Berwick just after 1.30pm.

An oak tree snapped between Whittingham and Glanton.

The gales have brought down trees and branches and caused difficult driving conditions on the county’s roadswhile train services were also disrupted.

Among the problems, an RV blew over on the southbound A1 at Marshall Meadows between Berwick and Eyemouth, partially blocking the road.

One mum had a lucky escape when an oak tree snapped just metres from where she had been collecting conkers for her two-year-old son, Flinn.

Hannah Kinnear was on the Whittingham to Glanton road when the scare happened this morning.

“I was collecting conkers for my son to try to cheer him up because he hadn’t been well,” she said. “I literally heard a thunder like crack and saw half a tree falling in my direction so ran towards the car. It literally landed where I was stood and where the two cars would have been if they hadn’t slowed down for me.

“It just makes you realise how seconds can matter. It then cracked again and the other side of the top tree fell but it went into the field. We moved the debris off the road into the sides but it was lucky call for us all - could have been very different.”

Highways England continues to advise drivers to take extra care due to the weather conditions.

The Met Office has an amber weather warning in place for Northumberland until 6pm.

Several visitor attractions closed, including Bamburgh Castle and Cragside.

Morpeth’s market was also called off early as a precaution.