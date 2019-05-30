Gulls issue discussed by councillors in Seahouses

The issue of feeding gulls has been discussed by parish councillors in Seahouses.

Although members of North Sunderland Parish Council agreed there are far too many gulls at present, it was felt the problem of rubbish occurs early in the morning before the bins are collected.

Parish councillors have objected to a planning application for land to the rear of Beechcroft. Members pointed out that a policy in the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan states that the dwellings must be for principal residence only with no new holiday lets.

Plans for six canvas glamping lodges on land east of Southfield Farm have been approved, along with plans for a lodge on land east of Springwood, South Lane.

PC Gary Sharpless revealed that the only crimes reported had been two minor injury assaults with damage to a property. Police are still looking to fill the position of beat officer but two community support officers will have a visible presence. The police office at the fire station is still being used, but due to issues around privacy, it is not open to the public.

Recent vandalism in the toilets and toilet for the disabled was reported.

It was agreed that a survey of interments in grave spaces over the past 10 years be carried out, along with the number of grave spaces that would be available in the unused and proposed land.

Councillors were disappointed that Borderlands Partnership funding for roads is not available, while The Alnwick Garden is to receive £5million for a play structure.

It was revealed that although difficulties have been encountered by vehicles in the overflow car park, it is not possible to mark ‘in’ and ‘out’ on the loose stone surface.