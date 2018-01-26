Growth deal for ‘neglected’ area

Northumberland County Council hopes a new growth deal will breathe new life into ‘previously neglected’ areas of the county.

Scotland Secretary David Mundell MP, and Jake Berry MP, Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth Minister, joined cross-border local authority partners – Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Dumfries & Galloway Council, Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council – for the first Borderlands Growth Deal meeting of 2018.

This was the first meeting with UK Government Ministers since the UK Chancellor committed to opening negotiations on a Growth Deal for the area in the 2017 Budget.

Northumberland County Council leader Peter Jackson said: “This deal is all about bringing new life to some of the previously neglected areas of north and west Northumberland.

“Whether it be in terms of improving business investment, digital connectivity, tourism or making sure that people have the skills necessary for the modern world, we will use this deal to provide better prospects for our communities.”

Last year a formal proposition was submitted to the UK and Scottish governments for consideration, focusing on the factors which make the area attractive to investors, visitors and those who wish to relocate. It also aimed to tackle the need for population growth and improved productivity.