Groups encouraged to apply for government funding

Multi-million-pound funding to transform the UK’s coastal communities through investment in jobs, skills and local businesses has opened for bids.

And Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan is calling upon interested groups to get in contact with her regarding ideas and proposals.

Hundreds of new businesses supporting 5,500-plus jobs have been created thanks to the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

Since 2012, it has awarded grants to 295 projects across the UK, totalling more than £174million.

Successful projects have included Amble, which received funding to build the Harbour Village and improve access to the shoreline.

At least £40million is available in this funding round which covers the period 2019-20 to 2020-21.

As in previous bidding rounds, the aims of the Fund are to support economic development of coastal communities by awarding grants to deliver sustainable growth and jobs.

Full details of eligibility and how to apply for a grant for Round 5 are available from www.gov.uk/government/publications/coastal-communities-fund-round-5.

Anne-Marie said: “I am delighted that the successful Coastal Communities Fund has reopened for the fifth round of funding.

“Coastal communities up and down the country have been boosted by this funding which has supported inward investment, sustainable growth, new jobs and economic opportunities for local businesses and residents.

“Our very own Amble has benefited from a £1.8million grant which has helped to boost tourism, investment and the local economy.

“I am calling on people to get in touch with me to discuss ideas and possible projects so that our community can benefit once again from this important funding.”