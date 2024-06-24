Groundwork North East & Cumbria receives £3,000 donation from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community and environmental charity has received a £3,000 donation from Barratt Homes North East’s The Orchard at West Park development. The money will be put towards its Wansbeck Restoration for Climate Change project in Northumberland, which will support its community engagement surrounding the project and work with local libraries in the area.

Operating for more than 30 years, Groundwork North East & Cumbria is dedicated to protecting the environment and fostering a future where people and the planet can thrive together. It aims to support communities across the region to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment. The £3,000 donation will be used to support its work.

The charity has been championing innovative Nature-based solutions activity in Northumberland, including a project to trial ways to capture carbon and mitigate the impacts of climate change by restoring natural habitats. So far the project has achieved some impressive results including 1400 trees planted, nine major wildflower species sown, and 138 hectares of new habitat planted or restored.

Barratt’s Community Fund donation will help fund a community partnership with Newcastle City Libraries and Northumberland Library services surrounding this project to create an exhibition of publicly created art inspired by nature.

National World

The donation will also allow Groundwork North East & Cumbria to continue its community-based activities in the area including guided public walks, heritage open days, and nature-based workshops. The aim is to foster greater awareness and understanding of the project and results among a wider audience across the North East.

The funding from Barratt Homes complements the £325,000 contribution from the Nature Returns programme, which is funding Groundwork’s wider Wansbeck Restoration for Climate Change project. Nature Returns is a Shared Outcomes Funded Programme sponsored by Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and DESNZ (Department for Energy Security and Net Zero). The Programme aims to investigate the contribution Nature-based Solutions can make towards tackling climate change and achieving net zero.

Commenting on the donation, Lesley Silvera, Farm and Landowner Engagement Officer at Groundwork North East & Cumbria said: “We are delighted that Barratt Homes North East has seen the immense value and gains of our programme and wants to support our efforts in nature-based solutions. It’s fantastic working with companies that truly see the value in sustainability.

“This donation is a great boost to the community engagement budget for the project and will allow much more out-reach work to be done. Everyone stands to benefit from efforts to tackle climate change, and through our community engagement we hope to inform and involve more people across the North East.”

Ashlea Wright, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ The Orchard at West Park development, said: “Groundwork North East & Cumbria do such important environmental work across the region, and we are so pleased that our Community Fund is helping support their project to restore natural habitats and combat climate change. We’re also delighted that our donation will go towards community activities relating to the project, as well as partnering with local libraries.”