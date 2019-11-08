Green Party announces election candidate for Berwick constituency
The Green Party has announced that Thomas Stewart will stand as its candidate for the Berwick constituency in the General Election.
He also stood at the 2017 election, polling 787 votes (1.9%) to take fourth place for the party.
“I’m honoured to be standing at this daunting time” he said. “The climate crisis is the most urgent issue our society will have to confront in our lifetime; for the sake of the next generation, we can’t afford to let the challenge go by, or deal with it only half-heartedly.
“The Green Party have been leading the way for the last 40 years, listening to the science while others didn’t, and planning for a better future.
“But looking after the environment is only half the story – our country also desperately needs to look after its people better, and our campaign for social and economic justice is again leading the way.”