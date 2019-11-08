Green Party announces election candidate for Berwick constituency

Thomas Stewart, Green Party candidate for Berwick.

He also stood at the 2017 election, polling 787 votes (1.9%) to take fourth place for the party.

“I’m honoured to be standing at this daunting time” he said. “The climate crisis is the most urgent issue our society will have to confront in our lifetime; for the sake of the next generation, we can’t afford to let the challenge go by, or deal with it only half-heartedly.

“The Green Party have been leading the way for the last 40 years, listening to the science while others didn’t, and planning for a better future.