Green light given for new Lucker development

A development of 20 new homes in Lucker has been approved.

The bid, by the Northumberland Estates, is for the change of use of land, demolition of modern agricultural buildings and the construction of 20 dwellings, including three affordable homes, at Lucker Hall farm steading.

It was given the go-ahead by six votes to two, with one abstention, at last month’s North Northumberland Local Area Council meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, objector Kevin Curran said: “We have seen the village change from a small, attractive village to one that’s focused on tourism and not in a good way in many people’s opinions.”

But he added: “We are aware that the genie is well and truly out of the bottle now in Lucker.”