Green light for series of Northumberland housing plans for second time

Two permanent homes on a holiday park on the north Northumberland coast have been given the green light once again.

Northumberland Estates’ application to build two houses on a small parcel of land in the Beadnell Point development of 40 holiday lets was one of a series of previously-approved schemes to go back before the North Northumberland Local Council for another decision last Thursday (November 22).

In each case, the permissions have not been finally signed off due to various issues to iron out, often the completion of a section 106 legal agreement.

In the meantime, the Government published its updated and refreshed planning rulebook – the NPPF – in the summer and so the proposals have been reassessed in light of this new advice.

At the meeting, objector Andrew Brown said that two families living in permanent homes on a holiday complex would be ‘socially divisive’, against the NPPF’s goals for social sustainability.

But Coun Alison Nation, from Beadnell Parish Council, tore up her planned speech as there was a late change to ensure that wetland scrapes to be created as part of the scheme are maintained in perpetuity, which will be secured via a section 106 legal agreement.

This area is required as ecological mitigation to make up for the loss of the proposed site of the homes, which was originally designated as ‘on-site biodiversity gain’ when the holiday development was approved.

There was plenty of discussion by committee members on this element and the odd situation of two permanent homes among 40 holiday properties, but in the end they approved it by six votes to one, with two abstentions.

The section 106 agreement will also secure the homes as permanent residences, in line with the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan, and provide £1,200 for coastal mitigation.

Councillors also revisited the decision made in April to grant outline permission to a scheme for 30 homes on land north and west of Hillcrest, in East Ord, and unanimously approved it again without much fanfare.

This development, which has the support of the parish council, would deliver 15 per cent affordable housing on-site, £39,600 towards education and £17,400 for healthcare as well as the £600-per-home coastal mitigation contribution (£18,000).

Similarly, the committee gave the green light for a second time to plans for nine new houses and a 14-unit camping/caravan site on land behind the historic Blue Bell Hotel, by five votes to three with one abstention.

Planners had concluded this too should continue to be supported, subject to a section 106 agreement for a total coastal contribution of £10,300, made up of £600 per house and £350 per unit of camping/caravan accommodation.

Northumbrian Water’s outline bid for 10 homes – six apartments and four houses – at its former waterworks on Dock Road in Tweedmouth, which was previously given the go-ahead in July, was a late withdrawal from the agenda.