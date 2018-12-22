Green light for 'punchy' and 'modern' holiday scheme in Amble

A new tourist development on the waterfront in Amble has been given the go-ahead again after going back before councillors.

The scheme returned because Northumberland County Council has taken the decision that where planning applications have been approved but the permissions not finally signed off, they should be reassessed in light of the Government’s updated planning rulebook (the NPPF), published in July.

However, as before, the application was recommended for approval when it went in front of the North Northumberland Local Area Council on Thursday (December 20) and it was unanimously backed this time round too.

The nine-bedroom bunkhouse and two flats, with an emphasis on cyclists’ accommodation, on the former Coquet Shorebase Trust site, near Coble Quay and Amble Marina, were first given the nod at the June meeting.

The building would feature four-storey and three-storey elements – the neighbouring block of flats is five storeys – with four family rooms on the ground floor and two, three-bedroom duplex apartments set across the second and third floors. There would be further ancillary space to the east wing with bedroom accommodation above.

Coun Trevor Thorne said: “It’s a very modern and interesting design. I think it’s a great addition to the harbour in Amble.

“It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but I do think it’s very punchy, has a nice nautical theme and I’m happy to recommend it for approval.”

Amble’s Coun Terry Clark added: “I totally agree. It’s a great idea to get people back in the saddle for cycling holidays.”

