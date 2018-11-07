Green light for extension to car park in popular Northumberland village

The expansion of the car park in a busy north Northumberland coastal village with ‘a chronic parking problem’ has been given the go-ahead.

A planning application for an extension at the Quarry car park in Craster was approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the county council’s strategic planning committee.

It will see an additional 47 spaces created within the upper area, taking the total to 147, along with three motorcycle bays.

It is also proposed to resurface the lower car park to improve the provision of accessible parking bays, of which there will be seven.

A charging point and spaces for two electric vehicles will also be created near the entrance to the car park.

Michael Robson, who owns land in and around the car park, raised concerns about flooding, saying that since the area had been resurfaced it had led to surface water coming into his compound.

But Henry Cummins, from Craster Parish Council, said that the community welcomes this ‘most tangible investment’, which will help deal with the ‘mixed blessing’ of tourism.

He described it as a three-way win; for residents, for visitors and for the county council in bringing forward a ‘popular, self-funding upgrade’.

Coun Trevor Thorne said: “It’s a very much-needed facility for Craster. There’s a chronic parking problem there in the height of summer and this will address that.

“I still have an issue with the drainage system. The weather is more extreme these days. I do worry this pin kerb will do its stuff, I do have reservations there.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth added: “It’s an excellent opportunity to add car-parking spaces in one of most attractive tourist destinations.”

