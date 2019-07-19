Green-fingered Northumberland gardeners receive praise at Amble Community Awards
The efforts of green-fingered Amble residents have been recognised.
The annual Amble Community Awards saw gardeners and allotment holders praised for the efforts they make.
Mayor, Craig Weir said the increase in the wonderful gardens in the town had made shortlisting by councillors very difficult.
He said there were so many beautiful displays for all to see as they walked through the streets and the estates.
The town had been fortunate once again to have the services of a representative from Alnwick Garden to undertake the final judging. He was very impressed by all he had seen as evidence of the hard work and dedication of residents.
The Secret Garden Award gave residents the opportunity to show areas not seen by those passing by- and what a wonderful selection of ‘back’ gardens there were!
Everyone should take the opportunity to view the winner who will open their garden at 19 Ivy Street on August 8 from 2pm to 4pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
There had been an improvement in the allotment areas with more people working to produce an abundance of fresh vegetables to harvest. Many took on neglected plots and worked wonders to get them back into shape and productive.
The Civic Awards were given to organisations or individuals who did exceptional work throughout the town either voluntarily or above and beyond their normal job.
The Junior Award went to Darin Fawcett, one of the town’s PCSOs who worked tirelessly with our young people and had begun the Young Citizen’s Award ten years ago.
The Adult Award was presented to Sue Swanston who not only gave her time in helping at her church but assisted many other organisations in the town and had begun a very successful dementia friendly café which gave an opportunity for carers and sufferers to meet and share thoughts and ideas in a social setting.
Allotments: Most improved – Mr Conning; best in west – Mr Currey; best in east – Mr Taylor.
Secret garden: Winner – 19 Ivy Street; runner-up – 2 Burn Street.
Community and business garden: Winner – memorial gardens, Pride in Amble; runner-up – Amble Inn Terrace.
Gardens: Winner – 5 Lindisfarne Road; runner-up – 2 Straffen Court.