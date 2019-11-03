Green-fingered Northumberland folk honoured at Alnwick in Bloom annual awards

The David Bloom Commemorative Shield was presented to Geoff Anderson as winner of Alnwick in Bloom’s Best Container Garden 2019.

Prizes were presented in a ceremony held at The Alnwick Garden.

David died earlier this year and his family has very kindly donated the shield to Alnwick in Bloom, in his memory, in order to encourage other gardeners.

Alnwick in Bloom prize-winners.

The sunflower challenge was won by Carly Hope, of Cedar Grove in Alnwick, who grew an 8ft 1.5in monster.

Full results: Sunflower challenge: 1 Carly Hope; 2 Harry and Aidan Fortescue, Newton Barns Farm; 3 Reece Hope, Alnwick; runner-up Haidee Moore, St James Estate, Alnwick.

Shop window competition: 1 Origami Café, Narrowgate; 2 Northumbria Pets, Bondgate Within; 3 Thompson Opticians, Clayport Street; highly commended, Simply Flowers and RSPCA shop, both Bondgate Within.

Best commercial premises: 1 Bev Hope, care manager, Summerhill Care Home, The Dunterns; 2 Martin Russell, The Oaks Hotel; 3 Peter Smith, West Cawledge Park.

Best guest house: 1 George Swordy, Holly Lodge, The Avenue; 2 Jennifer Blair, Rooftops, Blakelaw Road.

Best residential garden: 1 Alan Wall, Springfield Park; 2 Ant Allen, Swansfield Park Road.

Best residential container garden: 1 Geoff Anderson, St James Estate; 2 George Turner, Swansfield Park Road; 3 Iain Hall, Lindisfarne Road; highly commended, Robin Slack, Greensfield Cottages and Vincent Fife, St James Estate.

Best residential retirement complex: 1 Jean Atkinson, Mews Towers, Park View; 2 Chris Gibson & Bob Beattie, St Paul’s Court.

It’s Your Neighbourhood Assessments: Outstanding, Hope House Allotments, Pottergate Adult Learning Centre; Thriving, Column Cottage, Dunterns Allotments, Friends of the Column, Grahams Yard, Green Batt Garden, St George’s Allotments.