Green-fingered Brownies lend a hand

Brownies and Guides from Alnwick have been giving a helping hand in the grounds of the town’s Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, while working towards their adventure and challenge awards.

Alnwick 1st Brownies and Alnwick 2nd Brownies, along with Alnwick Guides, have been planting flowers, picking up litter and taking part in an evening nature trail.

The centre is getting ready for its Alnwick in Bloom entry and the helping hand from the younger generation has been really appreciated.

The Brownies and Guides have enjoyed getting involved in the horticultural efforts.