Great North Run 2018: Seven of the best places for lunch in South Shields after the race, according to TripAdvisor

The popular Great North Run will take place on September 9, seeing thousands of eager runners take to the streets of Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields as part of the annual race.

If you’re in South Shields for the Great North Run, either as a runner or spectator, and fancy a spot of lunch, here are 7 of the best lunch places to go, according to TripAdvisor.

If youre in the mood for Indian food then Cafe India has it all

Great North Run 2018: Five of the best places for breakfast in Newcastle according to TripAdvisor

Colmans Fish and Chips

Probably the most famous eatery in South Shields, having catered for the likes of Tony Blair, Sting and Patrick Stewart.

This is THE place to go if you want fish and chips, whether it’s take out or eat in.

Colmans Seafood Temple is a fish and chips restaurant, cocktail and oyster bar in an impressive building

For more information visit: colmansfishandchips.co.uk/

Da Vinci’s Italian Restaurant

A traditional Italian restaurant between the race finish and the town centre, with all the usual favourites and a selection of alternatives if you fancy something a bit different.

For more information visit: davincisitalia.co.uk

Probably the most famous eatery in South Shields, having catered for the likes of Tony Blair, Sting and Patrick Stewart

Great North Run 2018: Four of the best fish and chip shops in South Shields after the race, according to TripAdvisor



Clifton Coffee House

Clifton Coffee House is an award-winning hotel and coffee shop combined, offering a cosy atmosphere and a warm, friendly service.

From afternoon tea to a range of hot and cold dishes, Clifton Coffee House has something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information visit: theclifton.co.uk

Ristorante Bravi

Italian and Mediterranean food, with everything from your favourite pizzas and pastas to more unusual dishes, including a great choice of seafood.

For more information visit: bravirestaurant-southshields.co.uk/

Great North Run 2018: Road Closures and parking restrictions



Colmans Seafood Temple

Colmans Seafood Temple is a fish and chips restaurant, cocktail and oyster bar in an impressive building.

It’s owned by the same family as Colmans Fish and Chips, but offers more stylish surroundings in a recently-converted landmark with traditional dishes sitting alongside other amazing seafood options on the menu.

If you’re in the mood for seafood then this atmospheric restaurant has an extensive menu of good quality produce which keeps customers returning again and again.

For more information visit: colmansseafoodtemple.co.uk/

Cafe India

If you’re in the mood for Indian food then Cafe India has it all. With perfectly cooked, good quality produce and friendly service, Cafe India provides the perfect place for lunch.

It’s open from 12-2pm on a Sunday lunchtime, so if you fancy lunch here whilst in South Shields for the Great North Run this is a great place to go.

For more information visit: cafeindiasouthshields.co.uk/

Mambo Wine and Dine

Part of a popular family-owned group of restaurants in South Tyneside, Mambos Wine and Dine is a friendly eatery with impressive decor and a range of menus including tapas, Sunday lunch, and a cocktail menu if you feel like a well-deserved treat after the run.

For more information visit: mambowinedine.co.uk