Great North Run 2018: Four of the best fish and chip shops in South Shields for after the race, according to TripAdvisor

The popular Great North Run will be shortly upon us, seeing thousands of eager runners take to the streets of Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields as part of the annual race.

What better way to celebrate the race, either as a runner or spectator, than by enjoying a delicious portion of some of the best fish and chips that South Shields has to offer?

Here are four of the best fish and chip shops in South Shields according to TripAdvisor.

Colmans Fish and Chips

Colmans Fish and Chips is an award-winning fish and chips restaurant and takeaway, located in South Shields.

With great quality fish and perfectly cooked chips, this fish and chip shop keeps customers returning again and again.

For more information visit: colmansfishandchips.co.uk/

Frydays

Frydays is a family run fish and chips restaurant and takeaway located in the heart of South Shields. With excellent food, attentive staff and a relaxed and comfortable restaurant, this is a great place to enjoy a tasty portion of fish and chips.

For more information visit: http://frydayssouthshields.com/



Smith’s Chippy

Smith’s Chippy offers generous portions of tasty fish and chips with a friendly and warm welcome. Customers flock back time after time for deliciously cooked fish and chunky chips.



Smith's Seaview Cafe

Smith’s Seaview Cafe has a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, alongside serving tasty portions of fish and chips.

Dogs are also welcome at Smith’s Seaview Cafe, so if you fancy a portion of fish and chips, but want to take your four-legged friend along, this is a great place to do so.