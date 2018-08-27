Grants are available to help to tackle youth loneliness

Charity and community organisations tackling youth loneliness across Northumberland can now apply for a share of national funding to expand or enhance their support for young people.

The youth-specific strand includes £1million match-funding from both government and the Co-op Foundation, the leading funder of projects tackling youth loneliness in the UK.

Eligible organisations can apply to the Co-op Foundation for funding from today to explore youth loneliness in greater depth, test youth-led innovations within their existing provision and share their learning as part of the Foundation’s national Belong network.

Grants of up to £80,000 are available and the fund is targeted at organisations supporting young people in more deprived areas or with specific circumstances that increase the risk of loneliness.

Applications will close on Wednesday, September 26.

Grants of between £30,000 and £100,000 are also available to support projects which reach out to people of all ages who feel lonely or isolated, and encourage them to take part in activities, helping them to feel more connected.

Groups should apply to the strand which is most appropriate to support their work.

For information, including guidance and criteria, visit either the Co-op Foundation or Big Lottery Fund website.