Grant helps theatre group set the stage for the future

A theatre group is preparing to set the stage for the future with the help of a cash donation from a regional housebuilder.

The Northumberland Theatre Company has been gifted £1,000 by Persimmon Homes North East’s Community Champions fund to help with the refurbishment of its new base in Amble.

Bryan Ellis, for the theatre group, said: “Northumberland Theatre Company has taken over the Dovecote Centre to create an arts and performance centre for Amble and the surrounding area.

“The building needs substantial refurbishment and will provide a theatre and cinema as well as rehearsal space and a place for a youth theatre project, The Puffin Club.

“It’s a major project and we are looking at a cost of £80,000, so this donation from the Community Champions scheme is welcome.”

John Eynon, managing director of Persimmon Homes North East, said: “We’re so pleased to support the Northumberland Theatre Company. The plans to improve the venue, to provide a cinema and support the junior theatre group are ambitious and inspiring.”

“This is exactly what our Community Champions scheme is all about, supporting good causes to make a positive change in the areas we work and live. We are pleased that we have been able to offer our support.”