Grant cooks up a huge boost for Scout group

1st Whittingham BP Scout Group is celebrating after being awarded a grant of £1,000 to fund new equipment for its indoor and outdoor cooking sessions, as part of rural energy provider Calor’s annual funding scheme.

The Group teaches Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Senior Scouts cooking skills in the kitchen and at camp, using expedition stoves and open fires. The Calor grant will be used to purchase cooking ingredients and cooking equipment such as tripods to cook over the fire, knives for preparing the food and firewood, sporks and utensils, racks to store equipment and gas for the cooking stoves.

Ninette Edwards, Whittingham’s Group Scout Master, said: “Our members will be taught about health and safety in the kitchen, food hygiene and nutrition, foraging for wild food and will be challenged to create healthy dishes. This grant means we can continue to teach cooking skills to children and help them on their journey to independent living.”