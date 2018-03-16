Grant bid for cycleway

Northumberland County Council is applying for a grant for £170,000 from the Rural Development Programme for England to create a cycleway along the railway line from Alnwick to Alnmouth, which is set to be reopened by the Aln Valley Railway.

The funding would construct a 2.3km route for pedestrians and cyclists from Lionheart Station in Alnwick and Greenrigg, near Alnmouth.

The Aln Valley Railway Trust would be responsible for the future maintenance of the path.

The Trust is preparing a complimentary application to the programme to extend the railway line. As a revenue-generating tourist attraction, it is only eligible to apply for up to 40 per cent of the eligible capital costs. This means that they are unable to include the foot/cycleway element in their application.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “It will make a real difference to our tourism offer in that Alnwick/Alnmouth corridor.”

Coun Glen Sanderson added: “It’s going to be very important and it’s something people have been talking about for a while so it’s great to see it moving forward.”