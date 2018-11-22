Grant aid on offer to community groups

Help is at hand for voluntary and community groups in the Alnwick area.

Alnwick Town Council has a £25,000 budget for grants for 2019, and is seeking applications for funding before December 3.

Mayor Alan Symmonds said: “Each year we help local organisations and groups who provide very valuable services to the town and who are in need of financial support.”

The grant criteria and application forms are available to download on the town council website – www.alnwick-tc.gov.uk/grants – by emailing alnwicktownclerk@btconnect.com or by ringing 01665 602574.