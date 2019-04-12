Graeme saddles up for charity ride

A businessman is getting on his bike to raise money for charity.

Graeme Bruce, director of YoungsRPS, which has an office in Alnwick, is cycling 214 miles from Carlisle to Glasgow, in aid of the Slaley branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association.

He is one of 16 setting off on April 24 for the Loch Cycle Ride.

The gruelling route will take the group through the highs and lows of Scotland’s scenic landscapes.

The cycling group is self-funded and will ensure that 100% of all donations of support will be received by the chosen charity.

Graeme said: “Taking up this challenge really means committing to what the charity represents and hopefully being able to expand the work it does. Knowing people can really enhance their lives from direct contact with one of nature’s finest animals is really rewarding.

“This definitely will be on my mind when the going gets tough. I think the hilly parts of the route will be the most tiring, but hopefully the landscape will be inspiring enough to push us forward. Luckily, we have costed for a support team to tag with us and make sure if anything does go wrong, we will be supported to keep on the road and carry on.”

To sponsor Graeme, visit his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/graeme-bruce-1?utm_term=78aYBjwGx