Good year for luxury Northumberland hotel

Luxury Northumberland hotel Slaley Hall has rounded off the year with a string of successes, including occupancy levels at a five-year high.

After bringing in new managers, the hotel has seen substantial growth in 2017 with occupancy rates peaking at almost 100% capacity throughout summer right up to the end of September and the hotel’s spa and leisure club experiencing record sales levels.

In addition to the demand for its rooms and indoor facilities, golf at Slaley Hall continues to increase year-on-year, following two impressive accolades. It was ranked the highest in the North of England in Golf World’s Top 100 Resorts in the UK and Ireland and voted Top Resort in the North of England by Today’s Golfer Travel Awards, which Slaley Hall has won three years in a row.

Unique in Northumberland for boasting two courses, The Hunting, dubbed the Augusta of the North, and The Priestman, with its panoramic views.

The hotel utilised links with local and European colleges to support the peak season that it will develop going forward, as well as its charity fundraising efforts, which, in conjunction with the captain of the golf club, saw more than £15,700 handed over to the NSPCC in August.

Andrew Fox, general manager at Slaley Hall, said: “I’m really proud of what the entire team here at Slaley Hall has achieved this year. The new managers that we have brought on board have worked really well with the established teams to achieve some truly fantastic results, particularly when compared to the last few years.

“Probably the pivotal achievement in my eyes has been the reduction in staff turnover and clear rise in staff engagement in the business and what we are trying to achieve. This has undoubtedly been the catalyst to help us to achieve the best customer loyalty score increase in our company year-on-year. All in all, it has been a year of record and best-in-class results.

“Golf membership will be a priority in 2018 and we have a great platform to build on, particularly when you consider the industry awards we have won this year. Our lodge offering has also been very popular so that is an opportunity we’re keen to optimise and improvement in customer service delivery on all fronts is high on the agenda.”

Slaley Hall was recently sold to the country’s leading independent hotel management company Redefine BDL (RBH), which is expected to continue ongoing investment at the hotel, 'cementing it as one of the most premier resorts in the North of England for breaks, weddings and leisure'.

Andrew said: “The order book for golf and meetings is already looking strong for 2018, which is set to be even more exciting as a result of the recent acquisition – we have the new owners currently touring property and I look forward to seeing where we can invest across the estate for the longer term, to strengthen our offering as a luxury out of town destination.”

The four-star Edwardian mansion is nestled in 1,000 acres of Northumberland countryside near Hexham and offers short breaks for leisure and business, as well as weddings, conferencing and events. Additional hotel facilities include the two award-winning championship golf courses, a spa, health club and multiple restaurants and bars.

For more information on Slaley Hall, visit www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/slaley-hall or call 01434 676 795.