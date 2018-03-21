Good Food Guide promotes town’s eating premises

A new leaflet showcasing the variety of eating venues in a north Northumberland town has been published.

The Good Food Guide – Alnwick is the brainchild of the town’s chamber of trade and is designed to show visitors what’s on the menu.

The informative brochure features restaurants, cafés, takeaways and the hotels and pubs which serve food, and includes their address and contact details.

The handy leaflet also flags up various information about each venue, including whether it is dog and/or family friendly, caters for specific diets (gluten free, vegetarian, vegan), has WiFi; is licensed; and serves evening meals.

It also states whether there is a customer car park and whether it has facilities for wheelchair users.

Alnwick Chamber of Trade chairman, Carlo Biagioni, said: “I was pleased to be involved in the development of the Good Food Guide on behalf of the chamber of trade.

“I believe this will be a great help and support to all the local food outlets who chose to participate. In producing this Good Food Guide, we hope to make it easier for people to discover and enjoy all the places in Alnwick serving delicious food of all varieties.

“We have so many people visiting the town for all over the world, and many often ask where abouts in Alnwick they can eat, so hopefully this guide will show what is on offer.”

He thanked Richard Frater, from Complete Business Supplies, at Alnwick’s Greensfield Court, for designing and producing the leaflet.

It is available for free from Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, the town-council office on Fenkle Street, Specsavers, on Bondgate Within, and numerous other premises around the town, including hotels and bed and breakfasts.