Good and bad for children’s services

Performance in children’s services at the county council is a mixed bag, according to a new report.

In terms of education and skills, performance is good in relation to the likes of primary-school achievement, take-up of early education and apprenticeship outcomes.

However, it remains short of target in relation to permanent exclusions from schools, outcomes for pupils at Key Stage 4 and Ofsted inspections, among others.

On the social-care side, performance is good for inspections of residential children’s homes and young offenders living in suitable accommodation and being in employment, education or training, but it remains short of target in relation to the likes of time-scales for deciding on an adoptive match and care leavers being in suitable accommodation.