Golfers raise £2,220

Like many of us, Wooler Golf Club ladies 2017 captain Alison Hilton has personal reasons for supporting research into cancer.

After a visit with her daughter to Cancer Research UK’s research laboratories in Newcastle, she nominated Cancer Research UK, and more specifically the pioneering work done locally, as her charity of the year.

The fund-raising year got off to a storming start with a brilliantly supported quiz and a raffle, and prizes generously donated by the Wooler community which generated more than £1,400, and the men’s captain got his members on board too, with activity taking place right through the golfing season.

It helped the club to make a generous donation of £2,220 to Cancer Research UK.

Alison said: “I’m really delighted that club members pulled together to raise such a generous sum, and we had great fun.”

Cancer Research UK’s local fund-raising manager, Carolyn Reynolds, said: “Donations like this mean that we can continue our pioneering research into all 200 cancers into the future – our local researchers in Newcastle are so grateful for this support. Our huge thanks to Alison, the members of the club, and the residents and businesses in Wooler.”