Golden Guide to retiring in Northumberland

Over 50s can get help and advice on everything from health to finance in a free guide.

The new edition of the annual Golden Guide features local activities, clubs and groups, and a wealth of contacts for finding expert help with health, care, community and money issues.

This year’s special feature is a practical look at how to retire.

The Golden Guide is supported by partners Northumberland County Council, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Age UK Northumberland and Infrastructure North, along with other sponsors.

For a free copy, ring Age UK Northumberland’s Advice Line on 01670 784821. Or visit www.goldenguide.org.uk

Copies are also being distributed countywide by Northumbria Healthcare care teams; libraries, Carers’ Northumberland; Alzheimer’s Society; Healthwatch; WI branches; Adapt Community Café; British Red Cross; Citizens Advice; Royal Voluntary Service; Over 50s Forum Prudhoe; Golden Age Forum, Ashington; selected branches of Boots pharmacies; practice nurses and care navigators in GP surgeries, as well as other outlets.

Editor Heather Alabaster said: “Whether retired yet or not, we all hope to make the best of our time and our resources. Along with some great tips, we wanted to show how much help there is in Northumberland towards achieving a positive, healthy retirement.”

Daljit Lally, chief executive of Northumberland County Council and executive director of delivery at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We know how important it is for people to find the right support at the time they need it. The Golden Guide’s coverage gives an excellent overview of the services available.”

Helen Mills, CEO, Age UK Northumberland, said: “The Golden Guide keeps an eye on the range of new services springing up. These might encourage us to be active and healthy, or offer support to keep loneliness at bay. We always know the guide has plenty of information to help over 50s live an independent and happy life.”