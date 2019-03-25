Golden days for Northumberland marmalade

Lynne Allan, who runs Lady Waterford Preserves at the Old Dairy in Ford, has won a highly prized gold award at this year’s World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

The awards, the equivalent of the Oscars in marmalade making, are in their 14th year.

Fighting off competition from over 40 countries and more than 3,000 entries, Lynne, who has previously won gold at the same competition, got her award for a Seville orange with pink peppercorns entered in the artisan section.

“The judges are looking for really top quality marmalade, so they are very fussy about how the marmalade looks, its colour, consistency, flavour and aroma,” said Lynne.

Lady Waterford Preserves are for sale at the Old Dairy and at selected delis and stores throughout Northumberland.