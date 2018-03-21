Gold, silver and bronze at marmalade awards

An award-winning north Northumberland marmalade-maker has landed another set of prestigious prizes.

Lynne Allan, who runs Lady Waterford Preserves at The Old Dairy in Ford, is celebrating even more success at the World’s Original Marmalade Awards which took place over the weekend in Cumbria.

The awards, which take place every year at Dalemain Mansion near Penrith, in Cumbria, and described as the Oscars of the marmalade world, are highly prized and can mean opportunities to supply the likes of Fortnum & Mason in London.

Both amateur and professional marmalade makers take part from all over the world and compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and this year Lynne has won all three.

Her gold award was for a Seville Orange marmalade with rhubarb and ginger, while the silver was for a traditional medium-cut Seville orange called Lady Waterford 200, which commemorates the birth of Lady Waterford who lived at Ford during the latter part of the 19th century.

The two bronzes were for a luxury Seville orange and a Seville orange with Campari.

Another two marmalades made with Alnwick Rum and sloe gin were highly commended.

“This really is a great honour,” said Lynne.

“We are particularly pleased about the silver award for the Lady Waterford 200, because there are various celebrations going on at Ford this year in honour of Lady Waterford’s birth.

“And of course we named our preserves after her. I think she might be rather pleased!”

For more information, visit the website – theolddairyin ford.co.uk/coffee-shop/lady-waterford-preserves/