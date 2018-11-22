Gold rush for Northumberland at regional tourism awards

Northumberland has swept the board at the North East England Tourism Awards, picking up more gold awards than any other area in the region.

Out of 15 categories the county received nine gold awards at the glittering ceremony held at Newcastle Civic Centre on Wednesday evening.

Jill and Jeff Sutheran of St Cuthbert's House in North Sunderland.

Winners included Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland which walked away with two gold awards, Langley Castle which picked up the coveted Large Hotel of the Year award and The Alnwick Garden which won the hotly contested Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Once again St Cuthbert’s House B&B in Seahouses showed its high standards continue as it was named Bed and Breakfast of the Year for the fifth time.

Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours won gold for Guided Tour of the Year, Laverock Law Cottages and Shepherds Hut, near Lowick, won the Sustainable Tourism Award and St Oswald's Farm, near Hexham, took gold for Self-Catering Holiday Provider of the Year

Northumberland topped the list of nominees at this year’s awards, organised by NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), with 35 out of 57 businesses shortlisted from the county.

As well as the gold awards there were also eight silver awards, 11 bronze winners and six highly commended from Northumberland.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for Culture, Arts, Leisure and Tourism at Northumberland County Council said: “Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners, what a fantastic night it has been for Northumberland. Whether you’re a gold winner, silver, bronze or highly commended you should be really proud of the contribution you make to the county’s economy.

“The winners demonstrate the quality and diversity of what is on offer for visitors whether it’s our fantastic accommodation providers or excellent visitor attractions. Together those businesses help to make Northumberland an unforgettable place to live, work and visit.”

The awards play a key role in celebrating and showcasing the range of quality tourism businesses that visitors to the North East encounter. The tourism sector continues to be the fourth largest in the region, highlighting the importance of the businesses working in the sector to the wider economy.

Tourism is a key economic driver for Northumberland making up 11.8% of the county’s economy and contributing £665m. In 2017 the county welcomed more than 10 million visitors an increase of 6% on 2016.

Sarah Stewart, chief executive at destination management and marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and those who contribute to the success of the North East tourism sector. This year we received a record number of applications and all the categories were tightly contested.

“From our thriving city centres through to our beautiful coastline and stunning countryside, the tourism sector in the North East continues to flourish and grow. Next year, among other events, we will welcome the World Transplant Games and European Professional Club Rugby Finals to the region which will have a major impact on the region and the tourism industry.”

Newcastle College and Bidfood continued their support for the awards as event sponsors for 2018.

Lisa Hamilton-Murray, assistant principal at Newcastle College, said: “It has been a delight for Newcastle College to sponsor the North East Tourism Awards once again. The success stories showcased at the event show just how much the North East has to offer to visitors, as well as those who live and work here, and how the sector is helping to drive our region forward.

“We are lucky enough to work in partnership with many of those celebrated at the awards, offering our students the chance to experience working in some of the best businesses in the region and these awards are a great opportunity for us to support and celebrate the industry alongside them.”

Speaking about the awards, Susan Justice, Head of Business Development at Bidfood, said: “We are delighted to have sponsored the North East England Tourism Awards for the second year running. There are so many brilliant hospitality and tourism businesses across the North East, and these awards are a fantastic way to see those worthy businesses recognised for all their hard work.

“This year, we sponsored the ‘Large Visitor Attraction of the Year’ category, which commended those organisations that have truly gone above and beyond to deliver the best possible experience to people visiting the North East.”

In 2019 the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence will celebrate 30 years of the awards and success in English tourism and winners from the North East England Tourism Awards will be highlighted as part of the celebrations.

The North East England Tourism Awards are organised and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative in partnership with the North East Tourism Alliance.

The North East Tourism Alliance is a collaboration of the region’s tourism bodies who work together on projects that will benefit the tourism industry across the region. The founding members of the alliance are NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Northumberland Tourism, Visit County Durham, and The North East Hotels Association. The North East England Tourism Awards are also supported by South Tyneside Council and North Tyneside Council.

Full list of winners

Hotel of the Year

Gold - Langley Castle Hotel

Silver – Seaham Hall

Bronze – Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa

Bronze – Gisborough Hall Hotel

Highly commended - Headlam Hall Country Hotel & Spa

Boutique Guest Accommodation of the Year

Gold – Lord Crewe Arms

Silver – William De Percy

Bronze – Barrasford Arms

Bed and Breakfast of the Year

Gold – Brunswick House

Gold – St. Cuthbert's House

Bronze – Layside Bed & Breakfast

Highly commended – Budle Hall

Highly commended – Moor End Guest House

Self-Catering Holiday Provider of the Year

Gold – St. Oswald's Farm

Silver – Woodside Lodge

Bronze – Mains Cottages, Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd.

Highly commended – Brown Rigg Lodges and Guest Rooms

Holiday Park/Holiday Village of the Year

Gold – Doe Park Caravan Site

Bronze – North Shire

Bronze – The Paddock Touring Park Wolsingham

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold – The Auckland Project - Mining Art Gallery

Silver – South Tynedale Railway

Silver – Wynyard Garden

Bronze – Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold – The Alnwick Garden

Silver – Beamish, The Living Museum of the North

Bronze – Whitehouse Farm Centre

Highly commended – Alnwick Castle

Guided Tour of the Year

Gold – Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours

Silver – Lundgren Tours Ltd.

Bronze – Behind the Books @ the Lit & Phil

Highly commended – Chillingham Wild Cattle Association (CWCA)

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Gold – Lord Crewe Arms

Silver – Mains Cottages, Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd.

Bronze – South Tynedale Railway

Highly commended – The Lindisfarne Inn

Tourism Pub of the Year

Gold – Barrasford Arms

Silver – Lord Crewe Arms

Bronze – The Lindisfarne Inn

Bronze – The Twice Brewed

Taste of England Award

Gold – Blackfriars Restaurant

Silver – The Potted Lobster

Bronze – Block & Bottle

Bronze – Lord Crewe Arms

Sustainable Tourism Award

Gold – Laverock Law Cottages and Shepherds Hut

Silver – St. Cuthbert's House

Inclusive Tourism Award

Gold – Sage Gateshead

Silver – Go North East

Bronze – The Commissioners Quay Inn

Highly commended – The Hog's Head Inn

Business Tourism Award

Gold – Event Durham, Durham University

Silver – Sage Gateshead

Bronze – Civic Centre Banqueting Suites, Newcastle Civic Centre, Newcastle City Council

Visitor Information Provider of the Year

Gold – Durham Pointers

Silver – Durham World Heritage Site Visitor Centre