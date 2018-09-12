Going green at parks

Verdant Leisure has announced that all of its leisure parks will stop providing single-use plastic bags in entertainment complexes and shops.

The company’s Go Green campaign will also see its eight leisure parks in northern England and Scotland provide only paper straws in on-park bars and restaurants.

Verdant’s parks include Riverside, in Wooler, as well as Coldingham Bay, Scoutscroft and Pease Bay, in Berwickshire.

In April, the holiday-park operator joined Green Tourism, the largest and most established sustainable certification programme in the world.

By joining the scheme, Verdant aims to reduce its impact on the environment and to be inclusive to visitors and staff.