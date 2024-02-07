News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Go wild and arty this half term

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is encouraging young people to make the most of being off school this half term by getting wild and arty… both indoors and outdoors.
By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday 21st February from 10am onwards, the wildlife charity will be hosting three marine art sessions where everybody can learn more about the region’s amazing marine work via a variety of awesome arts and crafts to take home with them. And better still, they’re free!

Also, following on from the success of her previous online sessions, Trust Education Officer Alex Reynolds will be hosting two nature craft tutorials which will be available on the Trust’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sessions on Tuesday 20th and Thursday 22nd February,available from2pmonwards, will show everybody how to make frogs, rabbits, and sheep from simple household items that all too often end up in the bin.

Most Popular
Get arty and crafty this half-term. Picture: Amber HydeGet arty and crafty this half-term. Picture: Amber Hyde
Get arty and crafty this half-term. Picture: Amber Hyde

Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says:“Half term can be a challenging time for many families keeping children entertained whilst at the same time, trying not to spend too much money.

“If you can’t make it to the Hauxley marine art sessions - worry not, as children of all ages can get crafty with me and make something to take back to school show their classmates and teachers after half term.”

Related topics:YouTubeFacebook