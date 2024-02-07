Go wild and arty this half term
On Wednesday 21st February from 10am onwards, the wildlife charity will be hosting three marine art sessions where everybody can learn more about the region’s amazing marine work via a variety of awesome arts and crafts to take home with them. And better still, they’re free!
Also, following on from the success of her previous online sessions, Trust Education Officer Alex Reynolds will be hosting two nature craft tutorials which will be available on the Trust’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The sessions on Tuesday 20th and Thursday 22nd February,available from2pmonwards, will show everybody how to make frogs, rabbits, and sheep from simple household items that all too often end up in the bin.
Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says:“Half term can be a challenging time for many families keeping children entertained whilst at the same time, trying not to spend too much money.
“If you can’t make it to the Hauxley marine art sessions - worry not, as children of all ages can get crafty with me and make something to take back to school show their classmates and teachers after half term.”