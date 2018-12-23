Go-ahead for north Northumberland farm conversion to new homes

Plans for three new homes have been approved on a north Northumberland farm steading, to replace a permitted scheme for nine properties.

The application for Brockdam Farm, on the Ellingham Estate, was unanimously approved at Thursday’s (December 20) meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

Part of the site to which the original bid relates is subject to a covenant restricting the land to agricultural use and there has been little interest from developers in taking that scheme forward.

There are already residential properties on the farm though – four cottages and the farmhouse has recently been re-occupied.

The new application extends the consented one-bedroom studio unit to form an L-shaped, three-bedroom, single-storey dwelling.

The pair of consented two-bedroom homes are to be replaced by a single four-bedroom, one-and-a-half-storey house, while the hay barn is to become a four-bedroom, single-storey property.

A report to councillors, which recommended approval, stated that the applicant has suggested that the existing scheme could be rescinded, but the planning officer says this is not necessary.

Agent Stephanie Linnell, from George F White, said the new plans were a ‘much less intensive use of the site’, which would have much less of an impact on the landscape and road network.

She also highlighted that there were no local objections or any from statutory consultees and that the parish council supported the changes.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service