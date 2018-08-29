Go-ahead for expanded development in Northumberland village

An overhaul of a previously approved scheme for new homes in a north Northumberland village has been given the go-ahead.

Members unanimously approved Cussins’ application for 26 homes on land north and east of Lisleswood, off Old Park Road in Swarland, at last Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

The Alnwick-based housebuilder’s scheme will also involve the demolition of the indoor riding arena formerly related to Swarland Equestrian Centre.

Plans to demolish the arena and build 15 new homes were approved by the county council’s planning committee in October 2016 despite a series of objections from the parish council and residents.

But the latest application only sparked one objection and Newton on the Moor and Swarland Parish Council supported it in principle ‘as the housing range is better than that agreed for the original 15 houses which have been given approval’.

As well as a new footway around the bend of Old Park Road to connect to the existing pavement, Cussins will provide a stretch of footpath along The Avenue past the Vyner Park pedestrian entrance up to the point where people will be able to cross to the existing path on the other side of the road.

Coun Trevor Thorne, the local member, moved approval, saying: “This particular design by Cussins enhances the site, I think it will be an attractive site.”

Referring to the new footways in a village which has very little provision, he added: “This is a big public benefit for the good people of Swarland.”

Coun Catherine Seymour said: “I do like the design, it’s a nice development and looks like it will be a nice area.”

The development will feature four affordable, semi-detached, three-bedroom homes, two three-bedroom bungalows, nine four-bedroom dwellings and 11 five-bedroom properties.

There is an existing private access road serving two homes and the arena; this track would be upgraded to become the site entrance.

As well as the four affordable homes, the applicant will have to contribute £72,000 for education, due to the high school in Alnwick being 98.6 per cent full, and £3,300 for coastal mitigation (this applies to developments within 10km of protected sites).

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service