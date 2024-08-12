Glendale Show Returns with Giant Tortoises and Flying Horses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northumberland’s largest rural show offers a mesmerising day out with a notable show of livestock, crafts, competitions and spectacular displays of world class skills in the horticultural and Industrial section

Visitors to the Glendale Agricultural Society’s 137th Glendale Show near Wooler on Bank Holiday Monday, 26th August, can look forward to a fascinating experience of the best of everything the countryside has to offer, and a ringside seat at one of the UK’s most remarkable displays of horsemanship.

With deep roots in the rural traditions of this beautiful part of Northumberland, Glendale Show is making ready to welcome thousands of visitors to a brilliant showcase for every aspect of life in the countryside from prize-winning cattle, sheep, goats and donkeys, to produce and crafts, heritage, tradition and space-age GPS-guided modern machinery.

The chief attraction in the packed main arena programme will be the legendary Ben Atkinson, bringing his team of brilliant Action Horses and his extraordinary display riders to thrill and astonish spectators with a stunning show of horse mastery and death-defying stunt riding. Another of the biggest attractions in every sense will be the Aldabra Giant Tortoises, one of the biggest species of its kind in the world, the male tortoises on show at Glendale can reach weights of 250kg, with shells four feet long, during a lifespan of up to 120 years.

Once again this year, visitors of all ages and all interests will be spoiled for choice of their favourite animals at Glendale. The show hosts national level sheep and cattle shows featuring beautifully prepared examples of the best of dozens of commercial and rare breeds. There are classes for goats, horses and donkeys, and visitors are welcome to bring their dogs and take part in the Companion Dog Show.

For many who attend, the main highlight of the day is the Grand Parade of Livestock in the Main Ring, which is an opportunity to see the prizewinning livestock at close quarters. The parade will be followed by the judging of the Champion of Champions, where the judge has the complex task in selecting the Supreme Champion of the 2024 Glendale Show.

The full programme of equestrian competitions includes showing, and ‘Hunter’ jumping classes, the incredibly popular children’s Fancy Dress Equine Class, a unique display of costume and invention featuring horse and rider, and the acrobatic mounted skills of rival Pony Club sports teams will be on display in the main ring. As well as the educational and highly entertaining Falconry demonstration of Birds of Prey, and the hilarious Sheep Show.

On show for the admiration of visitors and the judges’ scrutiny in the Horticultural and Industrial marquees will be displays of sprays of cut flowers, bowls of matched fruit and vegetables, floral art and mouthwatering baking from bread to ginger biscuits, jams, eggs and beverages. In the traditional Handicrafts section visitors can judge for themselves the relative merits of fingerless gloves and soft toys, and enjoy the entries in the Photography classes that run from the best Northumberland landscape to an amusing animal. There are a wide range of classes for children too, from baking and handicrafts to drawing and handwriting, and one of the most popular sections in the handicrafts section will be the entries for the Walking Stick competition for the best dressed, carved and horned examples of this essential item of traditional farming equipment.

Glendale Show will this year feature in the region of 100 trade stands and produce for shopping, arts and traditional crafts, fruit and vegetables will all be on enticing display in the magical Aladdin’s cave atmosphere of the huge food and craft tents that surround the main arena.

Set in the glorious landscape of the Glendale Valley, just outside Wooler, Glendale Show is one of the purest examples of a traditional celebration of the countryside, with its displays and competitions, trade stands and exhibitions, wonderful food and drink, people and animals, set to the soundtrack of the local brass band.

Appointed to oversee the running of the show for the first time this year, Gemma Douglas is proud to be continuing the traditions that have made Glendale Show a byword for excellence.

“It’s a privilege to help organise an event that has over a century of success behind it, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with as many people as possible from all over Northumberland and beyond. It’s a fantastic family day out, and in this day and age it’s a special pleasure to see visitors of all ages enjoying the traditional pleasures of a rural show.

“I would also like to thank the Glendale Show committee for all their support, and we’re indebted to the extraordinary team of volunteers who make it all possible. There really is something for everyone at Glendale, and we’re all looking forward immensely to welcoming everybody on Bank Holiday Monday.”

The Glendale Showfield is located in stunning scenery two miles south of Wooler on the A697, ten miles west of the A1. Dogs are welcome and can be entered in the Companion Dog Show on the day, with entries open from 12 noon onwards.

Tickets will be available at the gate, or can be purchased in advance at a discount price online at: https://tickets.eticketme.com/sales/events-2024/glendale-show-2024?cc=1

The gates for Glendale Show open at 9am on Bank Holiday Monday August 26th.