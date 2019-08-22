Glendale photo competition to be launched as part of show

Chris Ferguson and Dougal.

This is a call for everyone young and old to get their cameras out and get snapping and capture the people, places and the very essence of this unique area of north Northumberland.

The competition will focus on the best shots and videos that celebrate local life and landscapes in the area and will be used to showcase Glendale to local, national and internationally audiences.

Entitled ‘A Life in a Day of Glendale’, there are two categories to choose from: People at work rest and play and The Landscapes of Glendale.

Entrants can submit up to three photos and one 20 second video per category. The images or video can be in colour or black and white and can be submitted via www.adgefrindistillery.co.uk/photography

Chris Ferguson, whose family is behind the Ad Gefrin plan, said: “We are looking for beautiful photographs that show off the personality and people of Glendale, its strength of community and beautiful setting. We want to see creative and fun pictures that epitomise the very best of Glendale!

“We do have a very clear theme though, all photographs to be entered need to be taken in Glendale itself.”

The judging panel, made up of the Ad Gefrin team and guest professional photographers, will select the winner of each category. The overall winner will then be voted for by the public using social media. Each category winner will receive £50, and the overall winner will receive a further

£100 prize.

The competition officially opens on September 1 and the deadline for entries will be December 20 with the winners announced on February 1, 2020.

This competition is launched as Ad Gefrin waits in anticipation for planning permission from Northumberland County Council.