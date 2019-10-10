Glendale Agricultural Society is on the moo-ve - this is what you need to know
Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) is relocating from its current home in the Cheviot Centre to a more prominent location in Wooler Market Place.
This is a strategic move to raise the profile of the GAS’s work within the community.
Headed up by secretary Rachael Tait and supported by Rebecca Maitland and Helen Wood, the GAS office will be open Tuesday – Friday 9am to 5pm.
Rachael said: “As a Society we are future-focussed and want to interact and engage more with our local community, so understandably we are really excited about moving our offices into a more visible and accessible location.
“Going forward, our aim is to continue to grow and by having a high street presence we will not only be further raising the profile of the Society as a whole; we will be showcasing our work with schools and our work with farmers and rural businesses in Glendale.”
“We currently have in the region of 300 members, who throughout the year enjoy a range of members events and exclusive visits. So, another very important aspect of this relocation is that we will hopefully encourage more people to engage with us, and more people to join.”
Its main annual event is The Glendale Show, an impressive showcase of the finest of livestock, fruit flowers, vegetables, food, drink, crafts which has a consistent footfall of in the region of 12,000 visitors.
The other is the more recently founded multi-award-winning educational event – The Glendale Agricultural Society’s Children’s Countryside Day where children learn and experience farming and rural life first-hand.