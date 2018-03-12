Gladys turns 105!

Gladys Angus celebrated her 105th birthday with friends at St Paul’s Court in Alnwick last month.

The party was an early celebration for Gladys, so that her friends at the Age UK Northumberland day centre could mark the occasion with her. Members, staff, volunteers and trustee Ralph Firth surprised Gladys with sweet treats, a rendition of Happy Birthday and lots of decorations. The group then enjoyed a fish and chip lunch before sharing birthday cake together.

Born in Fenkle Street on February 17, 1913, Gladys has enjoyed a happy life with her husband, three children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Gladys hit the headlines in 2013, when she knitted a full nativity scene at the age of 100.

When asked the secret to a long life, Gladys said: “I don’t know, I don’t do anything different to anyone else.”