Giving children a happy Christmas

More than 100 gifts have been collected and donated as part of a children’s Christmas campaign.

Alnwick Rotary Club has been collecting gifts for deserving local youngsters who may otherwise not receive many presents.

Copies of the list of ages of the children, given to Rotary, were kept at G Penrose and Sons, The Bonny Hoose and by event organisers.

The public was asked to choose an age, buy a suitable present and leave it at George F White, which offered to store them.

Rotarian Jill Clark said: “The response has been amazing and thank you to those who contributed for their generosity; Alnwick Lions who presented us with a cheque to buy gifts and Morrisons which gave us the gifts that are deposited in their in-store toy bank.

“This project has been a great success and we have the people of Alnwick to thank for that, for without their generosity these deserving children may not have received many presents this Christmas.

“A special thank-you must go to Rachel and the other reception staff at George F White who collected, collated and stored the presents for us.”