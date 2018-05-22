Girls take up schools’ challenge

A team of Year 5 pupils from Alnwick’s St Michael’s C of E Primary School came second in the prestigious Farr Out Challenge.

The event took place earlier this month at St Mary’s School, in Melrose, and the St Michael’s team consisted of Sophie Johnston, Xara Purvis, Millie Greener, Tamsin Hutton-Stott and Hannah Robson.

Bringing history to life.

The girls competed against 14 other teams from Scotland and the Borders.

The events included a climbing wall, zorb race and making a totem pole.

The girls were delighted to finish second and the school is proud of them and can’t wait to compete again next year.

Meanwhile, the school’s Year 2/3 Jaguars had a fantastic visit to Segedunum Roman Fort.

They learned about Celts and the Roman invasion and life on the wall as a soldier through workshops and a variety of experiences at the site.

The children had a fabulous day and have shared their learning back at school through creative projects and extended writing.