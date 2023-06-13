They were plucked to safety by coastguard teams who arrived to find the girls up to their chins in water.

The incident has prompted advice about the dangers of playing by the river estuary.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were incredibly relieved when the girls were safely extricated from the water. Fortunately the Blyth Coastguard building is only a short distance away and a coastguard was able to get to the scene swiftly.

Emergency services at Blyth seafront on Monday night.

"Estuarial mud can be really dangerous so please do heed warning signs and stay away. Don't attempt to rescue people from mud, instead call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you can, spread your weight, so that you don’t sink further.”

Blyth lifeboat volunteer helm Nathan May added: 'When we arrived on scene they had already been taken to safety.

"As the tide was rising this could have been a difficult job but we are glad that everyone was safe. It was a good co-ordinated effort by all the emergency services involved.”

Four children had been playing alongside the river on Saturday evening when one of them became stuck up to her knees in mud.

Two of her friends rushed to assist her but they also became stuck. The fourth girl, unsure of what she should do, called her mother who then called 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

Blyth and Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Teams arrived to find the girls were ‘up to their chins in water’.

They carried out a snatch rescue and recovered all three girls from the water and delivered them into the hands of the ambulance service. Police and fire and rescue service also attended.

Blyth’s coastguard and lifeboat teams were called out again on Monday evening after a report of a person in the water at the beach. However, the person reached safety before their arrival.