Girl, aged nine, suffers life changing injuries after a dog attack in Northumberland
Northumbria Police was called to the incident in the Choppington area just before 5pm on Wednesday and found a nine-year-old who had been injured by what is currently believed to be an American Akita.
Officers seized the dog in agreement with its owner, who has also now agreed that the dog will be put down.
The injured girl remains in hospital.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, April 17, police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Cleaswell Hill area of Guide Post.
“Emergency services attended and a nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, and is undergoing treatment.
“Officers attended the scene where, in agreement with the owner, the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public.
“The owner of the dog has subsequently agreed for the dog to be destroyed.
“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an American Akita breed.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by visiting the ‘Report’ page of our website, or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20240417-0744.”
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at a private address in Stakeford at 4.50pm, Wednesday, April 17, but we were not required as the patient made their own way to hospital.”