Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police was called to the incident in the Choppington area just before 5pm on Wednesday and found a nine-year-old who had been injured by what is currently believed to be an American Akita.

Officers seized the dog in agreement with its owner, who has also now agreed that the dog will be put down.

The injured girl remains in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report of the incident just before 5pm on Wednesday. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, April 17, police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Cleaswell Hill area of Guide Post.

“Emergency services attended and a nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, and is undergoing treatment.

“Officers attended the scene where, in agreement with the owner, the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public.

“The owner of the dog has subsequently agreed for the dog to be destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an American Akita breed.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by visiting the ‘Report’ page of our website, or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20240417-0744.”