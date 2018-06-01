Gigantic visitor lands at The Alnwick Garden

If you go down to the pond today, you're sure of a BIG surprise!

For there in the water, enjoying a soak after his long journey from London yesterday (Thursday), is a giant.

The giant arrives on a van and trailer. Picture by Ian McAllister

This man of epic proportions is the first installation of a new Giant Adventure trail at The Alnwick Garden.

Officially opening on June 28, it will be the first new themed trail in The Garden in three years.

The installations all centre on two lovable friendly giants who have decided to make The Alnwick Garden their home. Follow #giantadventure on Facebook to find out more.

The arrival of the first man mountain marks the first part of the venue's biggest summer yet, with street theatre, giants and the launch of a new app

Ready to unload. Picture by Margaret Whittaker

Still under wraps ... the head. Picture by Margaret Whittaker

Gently does it ... the giant's head is lowered into place. Picture by Margaret Whittaker

Dipping the toes in. Picture by Margaret Whittaker

The giant's feet go into the pond. Picture by Margaret Whittaker