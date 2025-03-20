A striking giant sun sculpture has arrived at Seaton Delaval Hall.

Helios by artist Luke Jerram is a 7m sculpture named after the ancient Greek mythological god of the sun.

As Helios’ second location on its tour, National Trust site, Seaton Delaval Hall unveiled the sculpture on March 19, where it will remain for visitors to see close-up until April 6.

Lighting up the 18th century hall, the 7m sculpture combines solar imagery, sunlight and a surround sound composition, including NASA recordings. The imagery for the artwork has been compiled using 400,000 photographs of the sun.

Helios by Luke Jerram at the National Trust's Seaton Delaval Hall.

Luke commented: "We all know that it is very dangerous to look directly at the sun, as it can damage our eyesight. Helios provides a safe opportunity for the public to get up close to, and inspect, its extraordinarily detailed surface including sunspots, spicules and filaments.”

Helios follows Luke’s existing astronomical artworks, ‘Museum of the Moon’, ‘Gaia’ and ‘Mars’.