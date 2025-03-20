Giant sun sculpture 'Helios' arrives in Northumberland lighting up Seaton Delaval Hall

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A striking giant sun sculpture has arrived at Seaton Delaval Hall.

Helios by artist Luke Jerram is a 7m sculpture named after the ancient Greek mythological god of the sun.

As Helios’ second location on its tour, National Trust site, Seaton Delaval Hall unveiled the sculpture on March 19, where it will remain for visitors to see close-up until April 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lighting up the 18th century hall, the 7m sculpture combines solar imagery, sunlight and a surround sound composition, including NASA recordings. The imagery for the artwork has been compiled using 400,000 photographs of the sun.

Helios by Luke Jerram at the National Trust's Seaton Delaval Hall.Helios by Luke Jerram at the National Trust's Seaton Delaval Hall.
Helios by Luke Jerram at the National Trust's Seaton Delaval Hall.

Luke commented: "We all know that it is very dangerous to look directly at the sun, as it can damage our eyesight. Helios provides a safe opportunity for the public to get up close to, and inspect, its extraordinarily detailed surface including sunspots, spicules and filaments.”

Helios follows Luke’s existing astronomical artworks, ‘Museum of the Moon’, ‘Gaia’ and ‘Mars’.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNational TrustNASAMars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice