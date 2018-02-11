Getting young people involved in Great Exhibition of the North

Children and young people will have the opportunity to take part in the Great Exhibition of the North, following the launch of a dedicated schools’ programme.

From volunteering and school visits to creative competitions and classroom resources, the programme is designed to give youngsters in England and Wales the chance to celebrate the north in 2018 and experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

A highlight of the programme is the Little Inventors North 2030 challenge, which gives children aged four to 12 in the north the chance to design their own inventions and have a team of makers, designers, artists and manufacturers bring it to life for the exhibition.

For more information and to enter, visit www.getnorth2018.com/schools

Dominic Wilcox, founder and chief inventor of Little Inventors said: “We’re really excited at Little Inventors to see what sort of inventive and visionary ideas about the future the children in the North of England have got in their brilliant minds. There’s a long and proud history of invention and engineering up here and it’s the young people who are the ones who will carry that on, working hard to make the world a better place through their creative and innovative thinking.

“We’ll be looking for all types of invention during the Great Exhibition of the North, from the perfectly practical to the wonderfully bonkers. Maybe we’ll be using some of the ideas that children come up with in 10 or 20 years. Technology moves so quickly nowadays that in the future, nothing is impossible.”