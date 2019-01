Teams of six are being invited to take part in a fund-raising quiz for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The Mayor of Alnwick, Coun Alan Symmonds, is hosting the quiz in the Masonic Hall, Prudhoe Street, Alnwick, on Friday, January 18, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

The cost is £8 per person, which includes a pie and pea supper.

To reserve a place, contact Jill Clark at jillclark48@btinternet.com