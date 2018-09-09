Get your teeth into pet dental care

Dental disease isn’t very nice for our pets, and they often don’t show any noticeable signs until it’s really severe.

The main causes are two nasty substances called plaque and tartar, which build up on our pets’ teeth and make their mouths very sore.

Dental disease is one of the most common diseases seen by vets on a daily basis.

What if my pet has plaque and tartar? Well, we have some good and bad news about getting rid of it.

The bad news is plaque and tartar isn’t easy to remove. But the good news is at Alnorthumbria Vets we can remove it by giving your pet’s teeth a scale and polish, so your pet will be showing off their best smile in no time.

Pets are very good at hiding when they’re in pain so it’s important to check their teeth on a regular basis.

You may notice their breath starts to smell or they’re showing one or some of the following signs of dental disease: tartar on teeth, dribbling or drooling, sore mouth or gums, reluctance or difficulty in eating, pawing or rubbing at the mouth/face, bleeding gums.

If you see any of these signs, you should book an appointment at your local surgery.

What happens if dental disease is left untreated?

If unhealthy teeth are left untreated they can cause a lot of pain. Build up of tartar can cause gums to become inflamed, red and sore. Without intervention, this can develop into more serious dental disease, resulting in tooth loss, abscesses or infection.

Some infections are so severe they can affect other organs. These types of serious infections are often difficult to treat and may cause further complications.

There are several ways you can help to reduce the chance of your pet developing dental disease.

Try feeding a larger proportion of your pet’s diet as hard foods, or ask at your local Alnorthumbria Vets about special diets that can help to clean your pet’s teeth.

Tooth brushing is the best prevention, in combination with pet specific toothpaste. Do not use human toothpaste as it contains levels of fluoride that is toxic to our pets.

Join our Healthy Pet Club today and benefit from fixed price dentals. The Healthy Pet Club also covers your pet’s routine healthcare, vaccinations, worm, flea and tick treatment, and this is for a fixed monthly amount.

For more information speak to your local Alnorthumbria Vets surgery.