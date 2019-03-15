Get your hands on the latest AONB guide

Tourism businesses can get their hands on the latest Northumberland Coast AONB Visitor Guide next week.

Copies will be available at the North Tourism Fair at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick on Tuesday from 10am to 2.30pm.

It features a beautiful image of Dunstanburgh Castle at sunrise on its front cover, captured by competition winner Andy Craig.

The guide is full of information and aims to help visitors make the most of their stay. Some 50,000 copies have been printed.

Catherine Gray, from the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership, said: “This well-received guide continues to be very popular. It’s a must-have for visitors to the AONB.”