Get snapping to share your love of Northumberland

Do you fancy yourself as the next Ansel Adams or David Bailey?

A competition has been launched ahead of English Tourism Week to encourage people to share their love of Northumberland by taking a photo of the county.

It comes from Discover our Land, a Northumberland County Council campaign to shine a light on the county as somewhere to visit, raise a family, build a career and do business.

Photographs can be of anything, as long as they champion all that is great about the county, from its historic landmarks to picturesque landscapes, unspoilt beaches, friendly market towns or simply a fun family day out.

Professional photographers and amateur snappers of all ages across the North East are invited to enter, and there are some great prizes up for grabs.

Entries will have to impress a panel of expert judges including professional photographer Neil Denham, whose work includes photographing the Royal family to wedding celebrations in Northumberland. Joining Neil is Iain Robson, from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, and Duncan Wise, from Northumberland National Park.

One winning photograph will be chosen, seeing its photographer take home a two-night stay for two people at The Amble Inn, courtesy of The Inn Collection Group.

A runner-up will win a Produced in Northumberland hamper full of delicious treats.

There is also a children’s prize of an Amazon Fire 7 tablet for under 16s.

Winning entries and the best of the bunch will be shared across the Discover our Land social media channels during English Tourism Week, which runs from March 30 to April 7.

Competition entries can be submitted now, and the closing date is Monday, March 18, at 9am.

Photographs entered must be taken in Northumberland and submitted in an electronic format via email to tourismdevelopment@northumberland.gov.uk with Northumberland Photography Competition as the subject line.

Entries must be of a high enough resolution to be used in future marketing, and all images will be credited.

Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, libraries, leisure and tourism from the county council, said: “As part of the Discover our Land campaign, we’ve unearthed some amazing and inspirational stories, and wanted to develop this further by showcasing exactly what Northumberland has to offer through the lenses of people who know it best; those that are proud to live, work, visit or invest here.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to be involved with Discover our Land, and are looking forward to seeing some great snaps of the county at its best.”

Competition judge Neil added: “It’s always interesting to look at photographs and discover the talents of people who love Northumberland as much as we do. There are so many fascinating places in Northumberland – one place can look so different in every image, it’s what makes it so special.”