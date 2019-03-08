Get snapping for photo competition

Budding photographers can snap up the chance to enter a local competition and capture the best of Northumberland.

Ahead of English Tourism Week – March 30 to April 7 – Discover Our Land is encouraging local people to celebrate the county by sharing their favourite photograph taken in Northumberland.

Bamburgh Castle, taken by Boonlong Noragitt.

Photographs can be of anything, as long as it champions all that is great about the county, from its historic landmarks to picturesque landscapes, unspoilt beaches, friendly market towns or simply a fun family day out.

Judges include professional photographer Neil Denham, Iain Robson from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, and Duncan Wise from Northumberland National Park.

Winning entries, including for children under 16, and the best will be shared across the Discover Our Land social media channels.

The deadline for entries is 9am on Monday, March 18.

Hadrian's Wall by Payless Images.

Photographs entered must be taken in Northumberland and submitted in an electronic format via email to tourismdevelopment@northumberland.gov.uk with Northumberland Photography Competition as the subject line.

Cath Homer, Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Libraries, Leisure and Tourism, said: “As part of the Discover Our Land campaign, we’ve unearthed some amazing and inspirational stories and wanted to develop this further by showcasing exactly what Northumberland has to offer.”

Entries must be of a high enough resolution to be used in future marketing, and all images will be credited.