Get snapping for new rural crime initiative

Police are putting together a booklet to offer advice to people in rural areas.

The bespoke booklet will give advice and information on a range of topics, including crime prevention, people trafficking, domestic violence and wildlife offences.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with Community Action Northumberland (CAN), a charity supporting rural communities, and representatives from village halls in order to improve access and engagement with police services.

It is aimed at encouraging the reporting of crimes such as burglary, fraud and theft and often unseen offences including domestic violence and sexual abuse.

It will also detail information about how and where to get support and advice including contact details of local neighbourhood officers, engagement officers, wildlife officers and local partners.

Sergeant Claire Kimberley, community engagement officer for Northumbria Police, said: “Northumbria Police has a huge rural community to police and protect, and the crimes and issues that affect those communities can be very different from those that impact other areas within the force.

“Living in remote and isolated locations in the countryside, can make residents feel vulnerable and concerned. We already have lots of strong links in these communities and with partners, and this is vital to helping keep people safe.

“We want to increase opportunities for the public to engage with officers in order to continue to build trust and confidence in the policing service we provide. This project is just another tool we can use to carry out that work.”

Police need the public’s help to make the booklet stand out.

They want people to take photos highlighting the beauty of rural areas, some of which will feature in the finished booklet.

Photo entries can be sent to northernceomailbox@northumbria.pnn.police.uk